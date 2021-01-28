ASUO will hold a student forum about its new basic needs program from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday Jan. 29. The event provides an opportunity for students to share feedback and ask questions about the new ASUO programming.
Pending approval from the University of Oregon administration, ASUO will fund the basic needs program through the $1.7 million in incidental fee money that ASUO formerly allocated toward student athletics tickets. Instead, it will redirect that sum toward textbook subsidies, menstrual product accessibility, emergency housing subsidies, a basic needs coordinator, a food security coordinator and a 20% wage increase for all I-fee-funded student jobs.
The ASUO email announcement to the student body emphasized that free student tickets have never been a reality at UO, as the funds for those tickets came out of the I-fee — which all students pay when they enroll in classes.
“At ASUO we have heard the amplified calls for aid during these dire times,” members of multiple ASUO branches wrote in an email to the UO student body. “Because of this, we see no better opportunity than the present to shift this encompassing student body assistance from an idea to an actual reality.”
Students who wish to attend the virtual forum can access it here.