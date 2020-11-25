The Associated Students of the University of Oregon Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning white supremacy Tuesday night.
Students pushed ASUO to take action after the UO College Republicans posted a photo on Instagram showing several of the club’s members attending a “Stop the Steal” rally in Salem on Nov. 14. The members posed in front of an American flag, and banners of the Proud Boys logo can be seen in the background.
The post sparked debate among students and community members. In a statement, the UO College Democrats called out the UOCR “for their support of white supremacy,” asking ASUO to revoke the club’s funding and status as a student group.
The resolution asks the ASUO executive branch to add a similar condemnation in its diversity statement and to require all leaders of student organizations attend cultural competency training.
Prior to the photo, the UOCR posted an interview with a Proud Boys member to its Facebook page on Oct. 25.
The resolution also “rejects and condemns” white supremacy and urges white UO students to remember that systemic racism affects communities of color “on a daily basis.”
It goes on to point out that the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys as a hate group and acknowledges the threat that white supremacist groups pose.
Representatives from the UOCR, the UO College Dems and the UO Young Democratic Socialists of America testified during the senate’s 30-minute public forum period. The College Republicans emphasized that while not everyone in their group supports the Proud Boys, they would not denounce the group because they want the club to be open to students along the conservative spectrum.
The College Dems contended that the Proud Boys are a white supremacist group, which the UOCR denied. Members of the UO YDSA said they support free speech but stood with the College Dems.
Following public comment, Senator Natalie Fisher moved to approve the resolution, which passed without discussion on the floor.