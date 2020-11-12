The ASUO senate passed a resolution in opposition to the University of Oregon’s plans to develop artificial playing fields on the Willamette riverfront in a vote on Wednesday evening.
The document voices ASUO’s support for designating the riverfront between the railroad and the Willamette River as a natural area in the Campus Planning Committee's North Campus Plan Amendment and "urges the university and the CPC to seek alternative locations for playing fields."
Allen Hancock, a UO community member and, first brought the issue to the senate's attention during the public forum minutes of its Oct. 29 meeting. He pointed to ASUO's history of opposing riverfront development and asked for the senate's support.
Senators Nick Keough, Annika Mayne, Ella Meloy, Jenna Travers and Natalie Fisher authorized the resolution. It notes that "the loss of natural areas contributes to the issues of climate change, urbanization, and loss of habitat" and states the vitality of "the preservation of natural areas on campus and the opportunities for restoration, education, and research that are possible."
It also points out the proposed field "is located near a sensitive riparian zone and development of such would cause irreversible ecological harm."
The resolution follows Tuesday's CPC public hearing about the proposed development, which was open to public comment from members of the UO community. It received support from a number of individuals and UO organizations including the Coalition Against Environmental Racism, Sunrise Eugene, the Cascadia Action Network, the UO College Democrats, the ASUO executive board and all ASUO finance committees.