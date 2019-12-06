Three ASUO Executive officers will not face action by the ASUO Constitutional Court after it dismissed a grievance filed against them for failing to attend their scheduled office hours.
The ruling comes after ASUO Chief of Staff filed a grievance against Campus-wide Events Coordinator Rachel Rinelli, Campus Communications and Media Coordinator Sydney Walker and Tuition Engagement Coordinator Lucille Schiller Novello for not holding office hours since between weeks four and five of the fall term.
Section 17.1 of the ASUO Constitution covers grievances. While it outlines the process of filing against ASUO programs as a whole, grievances against individuals are typically dealt with as the court sees fit.
The Court found that the Constitution provides it no legal basis for taking action against the three.
Irving as well as Rinelli, Schiller Novello and Walker could not be reached for comment on these developments.
The court’s decision to remain neutral came from the lack of clauses within the ASUO Constitution that dictate office hours within ASUO Executive. The reason this grievance arose is due to the fact that within President Sabinna Pierre’s “Fulfillment of Duties” document, it dictates that members of the ASUO Executive branch are required to hold office hours.
Pierre could not be reached for a comment about the grievance filing.
“The Court must exercise deference and give latitude for Executive branch officials to follow and execute their written rules and/or Fulfillment of Duties document,” The ruling from Chief Justice Kena Gomalo said.
The court filing was dropped by the Constitutional Court. Gomalo cited that if the Executive branch was keen on pursuing accountability, they may do so as the see fit. The application of the written rules within the President’s Fulfillment of Duties document is carried out at the discretion of President Pierre.
“It is important to me to ensure that the best team available is representing and supporting the student body,” the duties document says. “And while I can assure you that we will follow all protocol and grievance process I will not hesitate to take drastic measures on termination or suspension in order to protect the best interests of out collective student body.”
The Daily Emerald will continue to update this story as it develops.