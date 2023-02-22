Lane Community College Public Safety Department and Lane County Sheriff's Department are responding to an armed person incident on the Lane Community College main campus.

No shots have been fired and there are no reported injuries, according to LCSD. They have not located an armed person as of 2:12 pm.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area until additional information becomes available, according to a flash report from LCSD.

LCSD received the call of the incident at 1:40 p.m.

Classes have been canceled and the campus is still on lockdown as of 3 p.m., according to an alert.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. This story has been updated to clarify that the suspect is an armed person.