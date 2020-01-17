The fourth annual Women's March will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m.
The march will start at the University of Oregon EMU Fish Bowl, go along Franklin Boulevard and finish at the Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse on 8th Avenue, according to a Facebook post about the event.
The event was organized informally according to the post and participants are encouraged to walk on sidewalks, cross streets and designated crosswalks and to watch out for vehicles. Roads will not be blocked off.
“In 2020 women are rising to affirm that women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights,” according to a Facebook post about the event. “Women are rising to power and demanding justice for people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations, disabilities and backgrounds.”
The protest will be joined by other protests around the US and the world. The Women’s March began in 2017 after the election of Donald Trump, and became one of the largest protests in United States history.
There is a map online that shows the protest route.