A caravan of three ambulances paraded through Eugene Friday in support of health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade, hosted by Mid-Valley Ambulance stopped by PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center just off of the University of Oregon campus.
Tim Herrmann, chief administrative officer at PeaceHealth, said he was glad to see them come by.
“It’s kind of a shoutout or a salute to the caregivers for what we're doing to make sure our communities are safe and people are getting the care that they need in an unprecedented time of pandemic,” he said.
The parade came down East 13th Avenue and turned onto Hillyard Street. The drivers flashed their lights and the passengers held colorful signs saying things like “thank you health care heroes!” and “together we fight the virus!”
Despite light Oregon rain, many healthcare workers from the hospital came out to watch the parade.
“We couldn't do what we do if they weren't out there doing the best they can for the public,” said Herrmann.
The parade went by four other assisted living facilities and hospitals, according to Anne Williams, Communications Specialist for PeaceHealth, Marquis Rehab Center, two Fresenius Kidney Care locations, and Avamere Rehabilitation.