The University of Oregon chapter of Alpha Sigma Phi officially withdrew Thursday from the UO greek life system. The chapter will continue to operate and stated that Alpha Sigma Phi International Fraternity Headquarters supports the decision.
The fraternity announced the decision in an Instagram post and disabled the comments beneath it.
The post stated that UO is currently a “challenging” environment for fraternities because they are “recipients of overly harsh sanctions that prioritize punitive actions over educational opportunities.” It added that fraternities and sororities have more “rules, restrictions, and policies than ever before.”
In a statement to the Emerald, Alpha Sigma Phi Chapter President Max Albrecht wrote that UO released questionable information about an Alpha Sigma Phi chapter gathering held by members and the chapter’s proposed suspension. Albrecht said that the decision to withdraw was in response to UO policies and their “overly harsh, strictly punitive sanctions.”
“The university has shared blatantly false information about our chapter and our decision in an effort to justify their decision,” Albrecht said. “The gathering that warranted a proposed suspension was two non-members and eight live-in members at our chapter house.”
Albrecht said the comments were disabled so that the post could serve as a press release. He said the size of the gathering in question was legal by the state of Oregon, with 10 members present and following state COVID-19 guidelines.
Albrecht added that the fraternity was in good standing with UO and was under no interim action. He also stated that Alpha Sigma Phi is committed to the highest standards and will show its commitment through its actions.
In a written statement to the Emerald, UO spokesperson Kay Jarvis said that Alpha Sigma Phi’s decision to withdraw its recognition went into effect immediately.
“Alpha Sigma Phi voluntarily withdrew their recognition as a student organization in advance of receiving a sanction from our Office of Conduct and Community Standards,” Jarvis said.
In withdrawing their recognition, Alpha Sigma Phi will no longer be recognized by the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the UO Interfraternity Council or UO. This means that Alpha Sigma Phi will no longer receive the benefits that come along with being a UO student organization, such as recruitment and leadership development opportunities.