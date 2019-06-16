The University of Oregon Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter has been suspended by the UO through June 2021, according to university spokesperson Molly Blancett.
“The suspension is effective immediately and is the result of an investigation regarding hazing within the organization,” Blancett said in an email.
The fraternity was placed on temporary suspension in April for the same alleged hazing incident. The details of what prompted the suspension and investigation are still unknown.
Representatives for UO’s Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter and the national headquarters were not available for comment at the time of publication.
The UO student conduct code defines hazing as “any initiation rites, recruitment and continuing involvement and belonging to an organization on or off campus, involving any intentional action or situation that a reasonable person would foresee as causing mental or physical discomfort, embarrassment, or ridicule.” Hazing activities are illegal in Oregon and break several UO and Greek life policies, according to the UO Fraternity & Sorority Life FAQs.
Alpha Epsilon Pi “loses University recognition and all privileges associated with such recognition for a specified period” while suspended, according to student conduct code. The fraternity may appeal within 14 days of the decision.
The last fraternity to be suspended by UO was Phi Kappa Psi last summer. The fraternity was ultimately suspended through June 2020 and is no longer recognized by its national headquarters after the Emerald reported the existence of a defamatory document that circulated among members of the fraternity.
This story will be updated as it continues to develop.