The University of Oregon’s chapter of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity has been placed on temporary suspension following a report of hazing, according to a statement provided by UO spokeswoman Molly Blancett.
“Alpha Epsilon Pi - Upsilon Omega has been placed on temporary suspension due to alleged behaviors that constitute hazing,” Blancett wrote in the statement. “As per our standard operating procedure, an emergency action was taken to ensure the health and safety of the university community. That emergency action has been modified to allow the chapter to function in a limited capacity while we conduct our investigation.”
The UO defines hazing as “any intentional or reckless act” done against another student that “endangers the mental or physical health or safety of that student.” According to a FAQ page from the UO’s fraternity and sorority life, hazing is illegal under Oregon law and also violates the UO student conduct code.
Reports of hazing are investigated using the UO’s student conduct code, which gives students the opportunity to respond to the allegations during a meeting with an administrator, according to the UO Conduct Process website. Following the administrator’s decision, the party accused of a conduct violation may appeal the decision.
The Register Guard was the first to report the story.
The last fraternity to be placed on suspension for hazing was Phi Kappa Psi, which was ultimately suspended until fall 2020 after the Emerald reported on the existence of a defamatory document that circulated among fraternity members.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.