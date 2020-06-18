Though President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in January 1863, it wasn’t until over two years later — on June 19, 1865 — that the last of the enslaved people in the U.S. were freed. 150 years later, Black people and their allies in the U.S. have been celebrating Juneteenth as a second Independence Day.
Since 1865, Juneteenth celebrations have spread from Texas, across the south and eventually throughout the entire country. According to the congressional Juneteenth fact sheet, the celebrations often include cookouts, historical readings and musical performances.
Spencer Smith, one of the founders of Black-Led Action Coalition — an anti-racist activist group founded in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd — said Juneteenth commemorations are a way to celebrate Blackness.
“This is why you don’t kill Black people,” Smith said. “Look at us. We’re beautiful people. We have a beautiful culture.”
Despite being celebrated nationwide, it wasn’t until 1980 — over a century after the first Juneteenth — that Texas became the first state to recognize the holiday. Since then, 47 states have come to recognize Juneteenth in some capacity — including Oregon in 2001 — according to the fact sheet. However, Juneteenth is not recognized as a federal holiday.
In Eugene, at least two anti-racist activist groups will be hosting events to commemorate the holiday this year:
BLAC: Black-Led Action Coalition
BLAC, together with local non-profit Honoring Our New Ethnic Youth and Xcape Dance Academy, will be hosting a Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 20 in Alton Baker Park starting at 12 p.m., according to the group’s Facebook.
The event will include speeches from prominent Black community members, such as civil rights activist Lyllye Reynolds-Parker, as well as food vendors and dance performances.
“The goal of this event is not only to bring together and empower our black community,” BLAC stated on the Facebook invitation, “but to educate the people of Eugene as we look forward to a more unified and justice-based tomorrow.”
Though BLAC founders Madeliene and Spencer Smith are known for organizing Eugene’s largest yet anti-racist protest, they said the atmosphere of the event will be that of a celebration.
“It’s that celebration of our people finally being free,” Madeliene said.
Black Unity
Black Unity’s event will take place on June 19in Skinner Butte Park starting at 2 p.m. The group’s Facebook says the day will include live music and educational speakers. Black Unity called Juneteenth “the real Independence Day,” according to their Facebook page.
Their celebration will end with a lantern memorial service “in honor of those who couldn’t live to see this day.”