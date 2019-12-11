With fall term coming to an end, so ends the busy work of many members within ASUO. Throughout the term and into the break, senators, officers and directors work towards ASUO’s mission to provide for the social, cultural, educational and physical development of its members and the community at large. Now it is time to take a look ahead at what ASUO has planned to keep that mission statement alive.
The first major event that ASUO is hosting during Winter Term is an event ASUO’s calling the “First Assembly.” The event is now scheduled to take place later in January. This assembly will act as a seminar on what ASUO is in charge of as well as an open forum for students to ask questions of their representatives and learn more about ASUO in general.
“I was elected by the student body on the basis of transparency. A lot of students may feel like they don’t know where this money is going,” Isaiah Boyd said. “With the first assembly, ASUO hopes to clear that up and give some context to where their money is going. The goal is to increase transparency as much as possible.”
“We feel there may be a lot of misinformation out there,” President Sabinna Pierre said. “We’re hoping to put the right information out there and available.”
Throughout the year, the ASUO Executive has focused on three main initiatives: an initative to find safe spaces on campus for undocumented students, a mental health awareness campaign and a “tuition advocacy” campaign. All three align with what was written in Pierre’s Fulfillment of Duties Document as Pierre’s primary areas of focus during her time in office.
“I ran on the Duck’s Empowered platform,” Pierre said in an interview. “As part of our work to empower and engage the student body, ASUO executive is working on launching a campaign to create safe spaces for undocumented students.”
While events and initiatives are meant to boost the awareness and the outreach of ASUO, many of the fiscal deadlines are in winter term as well. Fall term was spent reaching out to student groups and figuring out how to split the Incidental Fee budget. This process often comes to an end along with the term.
It is unknown whether the change in online student’s incidental fee amount will affect this process, as this could pose as a minor setback due to less money coming in from online students.
Despite the potential setback, next term senators will vote on the distribution of the Incidental Fee budget for the upcoming year on Feb. 14. The meeting will involve the entire ASUO legislative branch alongside ASUO-recognized groups that will receive funding.
