The Eugene Water and Electric Board is awarding $50,000 to a Eugene community organization, school or public agency that has an idea for a large-scale sustainability project and applies for the 2023 Greenpower grant.

The grant’s goal is to give an organization the opportunity to fund a project that promotes sustainable energy, furthers energy education or helps to reduce Eugene’s carbon footprint.

The funding for the Greenpower grant comes from voluntary subscription to EWEB Greenpower by Eugene residents. Greenpower is a program offered by EWEB in which people can add to their monthly bill, starting at $1.50, to support renewable energy in the Eugene community and is structured to be accessible regardless of a subscriber’s income. EWEB Greenpower subscriptions fund projects like solar electric programs and K-12 education related to renewable energy and carbon emissions.

Anna Wade, a business line manager at EWEB who oversees the grant, said the Greenpower program is really about a local investment in renewable energy.

Wade said the last recipient, a nonprofit called Friends of Trees, is a great example of a large carbon offset project that an organization can use the grant for.

With the Greenpower grant, it was able to have a tree planting effort that included communities that typically see a lack of “tree equity” and engage its volunteers in tree stewardship to further promote sustainable neighborhoods.

An urban area’s Tree Equity Score is determined by whether there are enough trees in a neighborhood to allow the residents to experience their benefits. A Tree Equity Score can be used by government employees, activists and urban foresters to make a plan to plant trees in neighborhoods that need them –– and ensure that the resources are organized to do so.

Erik Burke, director of Friends of Trees’ Eugene-Springfield office, said urban forestry is typically focused on wealthy neighborhoods.

Burke said the Greenpower grant was helpful in Friends of Trees’ ability to do this project.

Wade said EWEB is open to any kind of project as long as it serves the progression or installation of renewable energy or provides some kind of carbon benefit.

The recipient of the grant is decided by Greenpower customers. Preference is given to projects that support underserved populations and applications that clearly describe what the grant money will be used for.

Greenpower subscribers vote on their top two projects out of the applicants, and a winner is selected by EWEB.

“We’re able to leave the eligibility criteria pretty broad,” Wade said. “Ultimately, it's up to our Greenpower customers to determine what they see as being the most valuable in the community.”

Grant applications opened on March 6 and closed March 31. The winner of the grant will be announced on April 22.