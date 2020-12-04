The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,176 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Friday — both daily records — bringing the state’s total fatalities to 1,003, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.
“Today, Oregon marked a tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in the release. “It has taken a devastating toll on our families, our communities, our businesses and our physical and mental wellbeing.”
The state surpassed its previous daily case record of 1,669 from Saturday. OHA also reported 24 deaths on Tuesday, the previous record for the daily death toll.
Health officials have hope as the Food and Drug Administration anticipates approving two COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna in the coming weeks, which would result in the delivery of nearly 100,000 doses to Oregon. In the meantime, Brown urged Oregonians to follow COVID-19 restrictions to reduce further virus spread.
“We are not out of this crisis yet,” she said. “I know it’s hard to imagine, but in fact our hardest days still lie ahead.”
In Lane County, social and at-home gatherings are currently restricted to six people. Indoor dining in restaurants, theaters and indoor gyms and workout facilities are prohibited. Hair salons, spas and tattoo and piercing businesses are allowed to remain open while shopping centers and malls are restricted to 50% capacity.