Three additional University of Oregon students tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Monday afternoon via a campus-wide email, bringing the total number of campus-related cases up to 13.
Those students are recovering in isolation and being monitored by public health officials and contact tracers.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases at UO has grown steadily in the last few weeks.
The first confirmed student case of COVID-19 was announced by UO on June 12, according to the UO COVID-19 webpage, with four additional cases coming two weeks later. Five more students tested positive June 26.
All of UO’s positive cases have been associated with its Eugene campus, according to the UO COVID-19 webpage, and the university has not reported any cases at its Portland campus nor its Charleston campus, the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology.
Today, Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide requirement for face coverings in indoor public spaces. It will go into effect Wednesday, July 1. The state has already set requirements in eight counties.
There are currently 59 active COVID-19 cases in Lane County, according to Lane County Public Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lane County has had 131 total confirmed cases, 15 presumptive cases and three deaths.
The state of Oregon has had 8,485 total cases and 204 deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.