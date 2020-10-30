The news moves pretty fast and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized the top COVID-19 news. See what you might have missed:
Lane County
As of Thursday evening, COVID-19 cases in Lane County totaled 2,467, with 148 being infectious and 15 hospitalized, according to data from Lane County Public Health. There was one new death since last week, bringing the total to 27.
Lane County’s COVID-19 alert level remains at “high,” meaning that there are increases in cases and community spread, according to LCPH.
Lane County remains on Governor Kate Brown’s COVID-19 County Watch List.
University of Oregon
UO reported 46 new positive cases last week, with 31 being off-campus students and 15 being on-campus students, according to the university’s COVID-19 website. There were no positive cases from campus employees.
According to the website UO is still at a high alert level, meaning there is an increase in cases, including community spread and stressed capacity at healthcare facilities.
From the Emerald: Reporter Duncan Baumgarten wrote about the announcement that UO and Oregon State University are partnering to bring TRACE Community testing to Eugene. Reporter Chloe Gold wrote about Gov. Brown’s state of emergency extension. Reporter O’nalisa Hall dove into Oregon Softball’s creative approaches to preparing for the 2021 season, and Daniel Friis reported that the Football team deemed their recent COVID-19 cases to be false positives.
Statewide
According to OHA’s daily reports, there have been 2,494 confirmed and presumptive cases and 24 deaths since Oct. 24. The state’s total death toll is now at 673.
People from ages 20 to 29 account for the highest percentage of cases at 21.7%, and people aged 30-39 make up the second-highest with 17.8% of cases.