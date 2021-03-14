Published 03/14/2021
The Emerald is looking for 1 to 2 news reporters to join in spring 2021. The foot soldiers of the Emerald army. Relentless, informed and often in a meeting. News breaks and they fix it. This is an unpaid position. Applicants should be sophomore standing or higher. Applications due April 2, 2021.
- Write regular anchor stories on tight deadlines.
- Pitch three ideas on newsworthy topics affecting the UO community per week.
- Write one 500- to 750-word article per week.
- Cover breaking news as it happens.
- Work on large-scale reporting projects.
- Collaborate frequently with other reporters and desks.
- Work with editors to prepare articles for publication.
- Maintain regular breaking shift hours to keep an eye on news in the community.
- Attend weekly desk and all-staff meetings (held remotely).