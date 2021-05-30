News reporters are the foot soldiers of the Emerald army. Relentless, informed and often in a meeting. News breaks and they fix it. They may worker on longer form, investigative pieces as well as short breaking news stories. This is an unpaid position, with opportunities for later paid work as a senior news reporter. News reporters:
- Write regular anchor stories on tight deadlines.
- Work on large-scale reporting projects.
- Collaborate frequently with other reporters and desks.
- Maintain regular breaking shift hours to keep an eye on news in the community.