It’s safe to say A LOT has changed since students left campus almost two years ago. There's a whole new dorm, Walton is no longer open to students, Hayward field construction has finished, Tykeson Hall is officially opened for classes, the rec fields are open and in use by fall sports teams and the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact is open (hint: the shiny one with the sky bridge).
All of these newly opened buildings have students wondering where they should explore and study now that many classes are back on campus. “I like the science library because it feels like you're outside with its many open windows. It is super light and quiet, so I am able to easily get all of my work done,” said senior Kaylee Smith.
The new Unthank Hall has some of the best food the dorms have ever seen, claims sophomore Mackenzie Knutson. “I had the pepperoni pizza from Hearth and Soul and it’s reputation precedes it! I was also pleasantly surprised to find that the new dorm hall has sparkling water on tap,” said Knutson.
Outside of dorm food, some new restaurants have opened up near campus. Fat Shack on Patterson is a new restaurant serving burgers, sandwiches, wings, milkshakes and deep-fried desserts. “Fat Shack has a yummy mix of typical American cuisine and carnival-style fried food. It’s open until one in the morning, so it has been my favorite stop for a late-night snack since coming back to Eugene for the school year,” said sophomore Sarah Clark. Additionally, Nektar Juice Bar recently opened up a location on 13th Avenue. Nektar has been a longtime go-to for a smoothie, juice or acai bowl in Oakway Center. Sophomore Dylan Toler describes Nektar as a restaurant that is her favorite destination when she is craving something filling and fresh. She also mentioned Nektar always serves her “service with a smile.”
Campus is looking lively again and with school back in swing 13th Avenue is back to being a popular commute route. In addition to Nektar, Cafe Yumm has recently opened up shop on 13th. Cafe Yumm is a popular restaurant throughout the Pacific Northwest and relocated to a closer spot near campus; making it more accessible for students craving their signature sauce. “Cafe Yumm is my favorite option when I am looking for a post-workout meal. I feel like it is a healthier option compared to some other on-campus meals,” said sophomore Maddie Dowd. Toxic Wings is a fun new spot tucked between Bobahead, a bubble tea bar, and Webfoot Bar and Grill, a popular bar for upperclassmen. “Toxic Wings has a fun and lively atmosphere and I found it to be a hotspot when it comes to meeting new students,” said sophomore Kendall Gimenez.
Finally, Alton Baker Park is a classic spot when you are looking for a break from the campus scene. Located just across the river, Alton Baker Park consists of the area surrounding Autzen Stadium. It has over 410 acres of trails, river walks and beautiful foliage to take your mind off of the stress of school and daily life. So, whether you are looking for a new study spot, a walk to clear your mind or some fun new restaurants to test out this term, there’s plenty of fresh places to explore.