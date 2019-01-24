UO students and community members marched from the EMU amphitheater to the Eugene courthouse on Friday, January 18th in support of Native American communities around the nation. This march was a part of the national Indigenous People’s Movement.
featured
Video: The Eugene Indigenous Peoples March, 2019
Christelle Auzas
Get email notifications on Christelle Auzas daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Christelle Auzas posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Melanie Henshaw
Get email notifications on Melanie Henshaw daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Melanie Henshaw posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more!
Donate