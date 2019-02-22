Grassroots Garden is an community garden that provides 50,000-70,000 lbs. of food for Food For Lane County. Led by three coordinators, most of the food is grown by volunteers and then distributed to those in need in the community.
featured
Video: Grassroots Garden
- James Welch
- Updated
James Welch
Get email notifications on James Welch daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever James Welch posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more!
Donate