The Womxn's March took place in Eugene on Saturday January 19th, 2019. Thousands of people marched from the Eugene courthouse into downtown to show support for women in the community.
Photo provided by: Sarah Northrop
Whenever Melanie Henshaw posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Whenever James Welch posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Bill Kunerth
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
[email protected]
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
[email protected]
CREATIVE & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Cole Petroccione
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 327
[email protected]