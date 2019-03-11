Construction has been a constant for students on the University of Oregon's campus. Although this year there have been three major projects that have effected students, parking on campus and faculty.
Video: Construction on the University of Oregon's Campus
James Welch
Get email notifications on James Welch daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever James Welch posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more!
Donate