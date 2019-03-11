Shawn Medow takes you through all of the sports action of the week along with a wrap up of the term to get you caught up, with the Daily Emerald.
featured
Video: Caught up! Sports Winter Wrap up
James Welch
Videographer
Get email notifications on James Welch daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever James Welch posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shawn Medow
Shawn is an associate sports editor at the Daily Emerald, covering Oregon football, women's basketball, softball and everything in between.
Get email notifications on Shawn Medow daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Shawn Medow posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more!
Donate