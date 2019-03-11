Shawn Medow takes you through all of the sports action of the week along with a wrap up of the term to get you caught up, with the Daily Emerald.

Tags

Videographer

Shawn is an associate sports editor at the Daily Emerald, covering Oregon football, women's basketball, softball and everything in between.

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate