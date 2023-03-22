2023.03.21.EMG.MAS.NITRound3-14.jpg

Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) takes a free throw. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) take sdirection from his coaches on the sideline. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks forward Lök Wur (15) makes a free throw. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
The Ducks 'pit crew', a collection of students hyping the team up, dance to "Shout" during a time out. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares (11) celebrates a three-pointer by throwing up three fingers. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
The Badgers cheer team perform on the sidelines during the first half of the game. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks guard Gabe Reichle (23) makes a pass to his teammate. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) takes a jump shot against Badgers defense. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks Head Coach Dana Altman watches his team from the sidelines during the first half. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) and Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares (11) motion to the referee about who touched the ball last before it went out of bounds. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) makes a pass against Badger defense. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) walks over to the sideline to throw in a ball. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
The Duck dances on the floor during "Shout." University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) tries to block a throw-in by the Badgers. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
The crowd at Matthew Knight Arena varies from Ducks to Badgers fans for the third round of NIT. University of Oregon Mens Basketball take on the Wisconsin Badgers in round 3 of the National Invitational Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 21, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).

Hi, I'm Maddie! I've been a photographer at the Emerald for three years, and I am excited to now be serving as the Photo Editor for the 2022-2023 school year.