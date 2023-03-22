featured
University of Oregon Mens Basketball fall to the University of Wisconsin Badgers, 61-58
Maddie Stellingwerf
Photo Editor
Hi, I'm Maddie! I've been a photographer at the Emerald for three years, and I am excited to now be serving as the Photo Editor for the 2022-2023 school year.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today