2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-25.jpg

Runners leap over hurdles during a distance race. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Shay Coons, a junior at Bushnell University, throws a javelin during the competition. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-2.jpg

Isabelle Else, a javelin thrower for Oregon State University, prepares herself for a throw. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-3.jpg

Katrina Terry, a pole vaulter for Eastern Washington University, does a practice run before the competition begins. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-4.jpg

Savannah Schultz, a pole vaulter for Eastern Washington University, practices before the competition begins. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-5.jpg

Madison Tareski, a javelin thrower for Eastern Washington University, throws a javelin during the competition. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-6.jpg

Lucas Milne, a long jumper for Seattle University, gets up after completing his first jump. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-7.jpg

Connor Ludolph, a long jumper for Wichita State, lands after his first jump of the competition. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-8.jpg

Marley Harrison, a long jumper for Western Oregon University, braces himself as he lands his first jump of the competition. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-9.jpg

Marley Harrison, a long jumper for Western Oregon University, sends sand flying after landing his first jump of the competition. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-10.jpg

Connor Ludolph, a long jumper for Wichita State, lands a jump during the competition. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-11.jpg

Matthew Erikson, a runner for the University of Oregon, crosses the finish line after winning a race. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-12.jpg

Runners compete during the track meet at Hayward Field. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-13.jpg

Regina Mpigachai, a runner for Northern Colorado University, competes in a running event during the meet at Hayward Field. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-14.jpg

Maya Kobylanski, a runner for Idaho, celebrates after winning a race. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-15.jpg

Runners compete in a distance race at Hayward Field. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-16.jpg

Sam Katsuda, a pole vaulter for Clackamas Community College, clears the pole during competition at Hayward Field. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-17.jpg

EJ Holland, a runner for Oregon, crosses the finish line as he wins a race. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-18.jpg

Runners compete in a distance race at Hayward Field. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-19.jpg

Lucas Tailin clears the bar during his pole vault. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-20.jpg

Nathan Poff, a pole vaulter for Oregon, attempts to clear the bar during the competition. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-21.jpg

Runners line up in preparation for a distance race. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-22.jpg

Cooper Laird, a runner for Gonzaga, speeds through the track at Hayward Field. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-23.jpg

J Kai Yamafuji, a pole vaulter for Oregon, walks back towards the areas where athletes gathered after failing to clear the bar on his previous jump. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-24.jpg

Runners leap over hurdles during a distance race. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-26.jpg

Runners leap over hurdles during a distance race. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.01.EMG.WSG.TRACK.4.1.22-27.jpg

Runners leap over hurdles during a distance race. The University of Oregon hosted the first track and field meet of the season at Hayward Field on April 1, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)