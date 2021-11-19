Welcome to Turning Tunes! Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss some of their favorite fall season albums.
For this episode, we’ll be going into singles by BENEE, TOPS, El Michels Affair and more. As well as albums by PinkPantheress, JPEGMAFIA and Silk Sonic!
Spotify Playlist Link
Apple Music Playlist Link
If you want to send in music for us to listen to please DM us on Instagram!
Trever’s Insta: @trevas_account
Julian’s Insta: @julian._.wyatt
All music used and created by Julian Wyatt