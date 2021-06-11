turning tunes
Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt

Welcome to Turning Tunes! Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss new singles and albums while fighting their burps and fuzzy mics.

For this episode, we’ll be going into new singles by Holt Hive, Woods and Remi Wolf. As well as albums by Bachelor, CZARFACE and MFDOOM, Mdou Moctar, Japanese Breakfast and much more!

Spotify Playlist Link

Apple Music Playlist Link

If you want to send in music for us to listen to please DM us on Instagram!
Trever’s Insta: @trevas_account
Julian’s Insta: @julian._.wyatt

Intro and outro music: Julian Wyatt 

Tags

Multimedia Desk Co-Editor

Meaghan FitzPatrick is the co-editor for the Multimedia Desk at the Daily Emerald. She enjoys producing audio stories about politics, food and culture.