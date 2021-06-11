Welcome to Turning Tunes! Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss new singles and albums while fighting their burps and fuzzy mics.
For this episode, we’ll be going into new singles by Holt Hive, Woods and Remi Wolf. As well as albums by Bachelor, CZARFACE and MFDOOM, Mdou Moctar, Japanese Breakfast and much more!
