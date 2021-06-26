Welcome to Turning Tunes. Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss new singles and their favorite summer albums of all time.
For this episode we’ll be going into new singles by Clairo, Tyler, The Creator, Parcels, as well as summer sounding albums by Roy Ayers Ubiquity, Stevie Wonder, Jay Som, Wham! and much more!
Spotify Playlist Link
Apple Music Playlist Link
If you want to send in music for us to listen to please DM us on Instagram!
Trever’s Insta: @trevas_account
Julian’s Insta: @julian._.wyatt