turning tunes
Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt
Welcome to Turning Tunes! Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss new single and album releases as well.
 
For this episode we’ll be going into new singles by Sunny Colon, TEMPOREX and Mac Ayers. As well as albums by St. Vincent, Cory Hanson, Rochelle Jordan and much more! 
 
