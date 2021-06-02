Turning Tunes (Episode 3)
Welcome to Turning Tunes! Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss new single and album releases as well.
For this episode we’ll be going into new singles by Sunny Colon, TEMPOREX and Mac Ayers. As well as albums by St. Vincent, Cory Hanson, Rochelle Jordan and much more!
Spotify Playlist Link
Apple Music Playlist Link
If you want to send in music for us to listen to please DM us on Instagram!
Trever’s Insta: @trevas_account
Julian’s Insta: @julian._.wyatt
Meaghan FitzPatrick
Multimedia Desk Co-Editor
Meaghan FitzPatrick is the co-editor for the Multimedia Desk at the Daily Emerald. She enjoys producing audio stories about politics, food and culture.
