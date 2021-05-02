turning tunes
Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt

Welcome to Turning Tunes! Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss new single and album releases.

For the very first episode, Trever and Julian discuss new singles by Crumb, Japanese Breakfast and Hiatus Kaiyote. They also talk albums by Jon Batiste, Chase Ceglie, Ratboys and much more!

