Welcome to Turning Tunes! Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss new single and album releases.
For the very first episode, Trever and Julian discuss new singles by Crumb, Japanese Breakfast and Hiatus Kaiyote. They also talk albums by Jon Batiste, Chase Ceglie, Ratboys and much more!
Spotify Playlist Link: Here
Apple Music Playlist Link: Here
--
If you want to send in music for us to listen to please DM us on Instagram!
Trever’s Insta: @trevas_account
Julian’s Insta: @julian._.wyatt
Intro and Outro music created and produced by Julian Wyatt
This podcast was edited by Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt.