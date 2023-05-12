Welcome to “Searching for Joy.” Join Jamie Diep on their journey to find that elusive emotion by tuning in to voices of people in their favorite spots in Eugene for their take on joy. In this episode, take a walk with Kate Mills along the riverfront bike path near Autzen Stadium as she talks about developmental psychology research and tending to her garden.

The music used is “Strange Bop” by contreloup, modified under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International Public License.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast editor Jamie Diep.