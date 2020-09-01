Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. After well over a decade, Microsoft Flight Simulator finally returns to some serious fanfare. Meanwhile, Apple finds itself deeper in the trenches with Epic, Facebook makes moves to strengthen their control over Oculus, Kotaku abuses come to light, DC Announces a few new titles, and the crew discuss the best games of 2008.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Apple files report claiming to remove all instances of the unreal engine off the app store
Oculus phasing out accounts, plans to require facebook account to use VR headset
Kotaku abuse of Natalie Degraffinried
DC #FANDOME
