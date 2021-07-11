Alex, Janelle, and Nolan discuss the status of Elder Scrolls VI, Dan Houser’s new studio, and the recently announced partnership between Bloober Team and Konami.
Elder Scrolls 6 still in design phase.
Former Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser starts new studio.
Bloober Team and Konami announce strategic partnership.
Email: emeraldgamescast@gmail.com
Twitter: @ODEgamescast
--
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
This podcast was edited by podcast desk editor Jamie Diep