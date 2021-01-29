Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Description: Agent 47 returns for Hitman 3, Capcom shows new gameplay from Resident Evil: Village, Vicarious Visions merges into Blizzard, and Microsoft makes (another) strange business move. Also, Janelle, Alex, and Nolan discuss the fate of E3.
Resident Evil Presentation
Vicarious Visions merged into Blizzard
Xbox live gold increased in price by 100%
Microsoft immediately rescinds Xbox live gold price hike
--
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
This podcast was edited by podcast producer Sophia Prince