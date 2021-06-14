The crew makes predictions about E3 2021, Nolan (finally) gets his space-hands on Elite Dangerous: Odyssey's space-legs, and Capcom battles a lawsuit filed by an artist. Also: some thoughts on the recent IGN editorial scandal.
