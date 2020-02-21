the emerald gamescast logo wide
In episode 19 of The Emerald GamesCast, Alex, Janelle and Nolan discuss the gradual death of E3, the parting of Dan Houser co-founder of the Houser Brothers, the success of Untitled Goose Game and of course, the long awaited Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Here are some other news stories they discuss in the episode:

Sony is struggling with PS5 due to costly parts

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/20…-to-costly-parts

Marvel Vs Capcom 2 celebrate 20th anniversary at EVO

www.ign.com/articles/marvel-vs-…versary-at-evo-2020

Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito (freemusicarchive.org/music/Kero_Ker…zureflux_remix), modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/).

The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out weekly.

Our new podcast producer Sophia Prince produced this podcast. Podcast editor Sararosa Davies edited.

