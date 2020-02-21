In episode 19 of The Emerald GamesCast, Alex, Janelle and Nolan discuss the gradual death of E3, the parting of Dan Houser co-founder of the Houser Brothers, the success of Untitled Goose Game and of course, the long awaited Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
Here are some other news stories they discuss in the episode:
Sony is struggling with PS5 due to costly parts
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/20…-to-costly-parts
Marvel Vs Capcom 2 celebrate 20th anniversary at EVO
www.ign.com/articles/marvel-vs-…versary-at-evo-2020
Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito (freemusicarchive.org/music/Kero_Ker…zureflux_remix), modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/).
Our new podcast producer Sophia Prince produced this podcast. Podcast editor Sararosa Davies edited.