Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. Sony hands Epic Games a large chunk of change, Tim Sweeney imagines our near future, and several cancelled Valve games are brought to light. All this and more, including the best game of 2003, as Alex, Nolan and Janelle discuss.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Sony Invests $250 million in Epic Games
Multiple Canceled Valve games revealed in Behind the Scenes documentary for Half Life Alyx
Emerald GamesCast Email: Emeraldgamescast@gmail.com
Twitter:
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
Multimedia Desk Co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick produced and edited this podcast.