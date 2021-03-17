Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Janelle and Nolan (finally) get their hands on a PlayStation 5 and share all their thoughts and impressions. A leak reveals that Nintendo has a new Switch model in the works, and E3's live event is cancelled for the second time.
Nintendo producing new Switch model to unveil later this year
E3’s Live Event has been cancelled according to LA City Documents
