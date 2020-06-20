Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. Sony reveals the PlayStation 5 alongside a host of games in an hour long press event, Persona 4 is launched on PC as a surprise, and interested viewers form a first impression of the next generation. Alex, Janelle, and Nolan discuss. Also: the best games of 2001.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
---
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Multimedia Desk Co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick produced and edited this podcast.