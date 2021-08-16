Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Content Warning: This episode deals with the recent news of Activision Blizzard. As such, discussions of sexual assault and misogyny are contained in the episode.
Ace Attorney goes Victorian and Idris Elba goes Knuckles in this episode of the Emerald Gamescast! Plus, the updates on the restructuring of Activision Blizzard and an exposé about Fullbright Studios is uncovered.
Idris Elba cast as Knuckles for "Sonic" movie sequel.
President J. Allen Brack fired from Blizzard.
Blizzard employees form coalition and resist union-busting firm.
Fulbright founder Steve Gaynor steps down after misconduct, delays game.
Email: emeraldgamescast@gmail.com
Twitter: @ODEgamescast

Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald.
This podcast was edited by podcast producer Kate Jackson.