Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
More "The Last of Us Part 2" game-play is shown, Phantasy Star Online 2 drops in English (finally), Sony teases PlayStation 5 details, and Sonic Fox makes it into "Skull Girls." Also, Janelle, Alex and Nolan discuss the best games of 1999.
Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito (freemusicarchive.org/music/Kero_Ker…zureflux_remix), modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/)
Blizzcon 2020 is canceled
blizzcon.com/en-us/news/23434523
FGC Pro Sonic Fox gets a tribute in Skullgirls, Gamers are the big mad
kotaku.com/skullgirls-honors-t…in-lates-1843683677
Mike Z (Skullgirls creator) responds
mikezsez.blogspot.com/2020/05/i-gues…-sonicfox.html
PS5 Reveal confirmed for Thursday, June 4th
twitter.com/PlayStation/status/…84121460191234?s=20
Japanese game journalist teases “revolutionary” Sega reveal
nintendolife.com/news/2020/05/tec…_concerning_sega
This podcast was produced by the hosts of the Emerald GamesCast. Podcast producer Jamie Diep edited.