Nolan, Janelle and Alex get together to talk about the incredibly popular and successful game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and talk about the joys of living in a world where the worst thing you have to worry about is the falling turnip market or not catching that big fish you saw in the river the other day. Countless hours of immersive play have impacted their thoughts on this very special episode!
Theme music is this cover used with permission by its creator: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdSOAogTrPQ by
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out weekly.