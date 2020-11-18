Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Microsoft and Sony kick off the 9th gen with a new round of consoles, Roblox runs into some legal trouble, Konami partners up with a prosthetics company, and the group reviews Bugsnax. Also, the best games of 2016.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
UK Roblox users have to pay £0.76 (approx $1) to die with the iconic OOF sound due to UK copyright law
Open Bionics develops Prosthetic arm designed around MGSV’s Venom Snake
