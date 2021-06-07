The hosts serve up a round of reviews, covering Mighty Goose, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, and Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. An anniversary event and a press stream reveal new entries into the Dragon Quest and Sonic series, respectively, and, in honor of the sixty-fourth episode, the hosts discuss their favorite Nintendo 64 games.
Sonic Central
Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream
