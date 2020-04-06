Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Alex, Janelle and Nolan discuss Animal Crossing (for real this time), the mounting pile of delays including the Last of Us Part II, IGN's E3 replacement and more on this special remote episode of the Emerald GamesCast.
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Links discussed in this week's episode.
Last of Us Part II Delayed Indefinitely: https://kotaku.com/the-last-of-us-ii-delayed-indefinitely-1842646231…
Gearbox Lied about Employee Bonuses: https://kotaku.com/sources-despite-huge-sales-borderlands-3-developers-a-1842617645…
Gamestop to Close 320 Stores this Year: https://gamasutra.com/view/news/360247/GameStop_to_close_at_least_320_stores_in_2020.php…
IGN "Summer of Gaming" Announced:https://ign.com/articles/ign-announces-summer-of-gaming-event-in-june
Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito (freemusicarchive.org/music/Kero_Ker…zureflux_remix), modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/).
The hosts of the Emerald Gamescast produced this podcast. Podcast editor Sararosa Davies edited.