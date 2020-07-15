Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. Twitch bans a prolific and controversial IRL streamer, Amazon Studios prepares a Fallout TV series, NBA 2K21 is more expensive than expected, and Nolan struggles to understand Shuhei Yoshida's new role at Sony. All this and more as Alex, Janelle and Nolan discuss.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Donald Trump is suspended from streaming on Twitch.
PlayStation Indies Initiative
Fallout Series greenlit from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films
NBA 2K21 is $10 more expensive on Next Gen consoles
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License .
Multimedia Producer Jamie Diep produced and edited this podcast.