Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
The strange and stagnant state of the video games industry continues to slow the news cycle, but not the marketing. Epic Games earns its "s," CD Projekt Red hits a milestone, Twitch launches Pac-Man, and the crew discusses the best game of 1998.
Epic store has given away more than $2,000 in free games since launch
CD Project Red surpasses Ubisoft and becomes most valuable video game company in Europe
Twitch-Integrated Pac Man launches this June
