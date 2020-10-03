Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. Sony finally reveals the release date and price of the Playstation 5 but fails to anticipate pre-order volume. Final Fantasy returns (eventually) with a new, mainline title, and Nintendo brings us a Partner Direct with the announcement of two new Monster Hunter games. Also, Nolan, Alex, and Janelle discuss the best games of 2010.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode and Play Station 5 Info:
Bloomberg says Sony cuts PS5 Forecast by 4 Million, Sony Denies it
Release Date, Pricing, and Pre-order
Nintendo Partner Direct
--
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
Multimedia producer Sophia Prince edited this podcast.