Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. Nintendo surprises everyone with a new Pokemon Snap game, Persona 4 sets a new record 12 full years after its initial release, Xbox talks next-gen features, and Cyberpunk 2077 gets delayed (again). Janelle, Alex and Nolan discuss all this as well as the best games of 2002.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
- New Pokemon Snap announced for Nintendo Switch
- Xbox details “Smart Delivery Program”
- Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed until November
- Persona 4 breaks Steam record for most concurrently played JRPG on Steam
- Pax 2020 is now PAX online
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
